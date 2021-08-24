Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.
Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.
COMPANY ACTION
Walmart (NYSE:) Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high
risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff
to be vaccinated
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) Asked all U.S. employees to wear masks at work, regardless of their
vaccination status
Target Corp (NYSE:) Mandated masks for employees and recommended masks for all
customers in areas with a high risk of transmission
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) Mandated employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks in all
stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’
homes, regardless of vaccination status. Will also ask customers to
wear masks while in stores
Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and
extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices
Twitter Inc (NYSE:) Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and
postponed office reopenings to February from September
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions
Salesforce.com (NYSE:) Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its
offices
Walt Disney (NYSE:) Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while
indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all
salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its
sites be fully vaccinated
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) Requires all U.S employees to wear a mask while indoors. Retail
staff to wear face coverings when on the store floor.
AT & T Inc Employees who come in to work locations in areas with high or
substantial transmission of COVID-19 are required to wear face
masks regardless of vaccination status. Management employees need
to be vaccinated before entering a work location.
LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices
gradually reopen
U.S. automakers General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Stellantis NV to reinstate the
wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses,
regardless of vaccination status
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) Mandated all U.S.-based office workers to be vaccinated, and all
customers and staff to wear masks inside its U.S. restaurants in
areas with high or substantial transmission
New York Stock Exchange Anyone accessing its trading floor at 11 Wall Street needs to be
fully vaccinated
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York
offices if not fully vaccinated
Jefferies (NYSE:) Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and
events hosted outside offices
Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and
pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally
Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:) Mandated full vaccination for its workforce
Gap Inc (NYSE:) Employees entering its office buildings in Bay Area, New York, and
Albuquerque hubs must show proof of vaccination starting Sept. 7
Kohls Corp Employees in counties with high risk of transmission need to wear
masks while in store
CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) All employees to wear a face mask or covering in all CVS health
worksites
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) All its employees and contractors in the United States need to be
vaccinated
Pfizer (NYSE:) inc All U.S. employees and contractors must get vaccinated or
participate in weekly COVID-19 testing
Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc All U.S. employees will require vaccinations against COVID-19 from
October. The company said it would make religious or medical
exemptions on an individual basis.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) All employees, vendors and guests will be required to show proof of
COVID-19 vaccination to enter company’s U.S. buildings
United Airlines Inc Mandated all its U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated
against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination
Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices
in some cities required to be vaccinated
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) Mandated masks for employees in U.S. offices regardless of their
vaccination status
Goldman Sach Group Anyone entering its offices in the United States must
Inc be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The bank will also require
that masks be worn in offices regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, fully vaccinated employees will receive weekly
COVID-19 tests starting on Sept. 7
Centene (NYSE:) Corp All employees will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo
regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks at all times while in company
offices
Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) Reintroduced mask mandates for employees, suppliers and visitors to
the company’s facilities regardless of their vaccination status
Deere (NYSE:) & Co Mandated masks for employees, suppliers, and visitors to its
facilities regardless of their vaccination status
United Parcel (NYSE:) Would require employees in certain U.S. locations who
Service Inc have been working remotely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when
they return to the office