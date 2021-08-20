Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person wears a mask to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



(Reuters) – The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.

COMPANY ACTION

Walmart (NYSE:) Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high

risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff

to be vaccinated

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) Asked all U.S. employees to wear masks at work, regardless of their

vaccination status

Target Corp (NYSE:) Mandated masks for employees and recommended masks for all

customers in areas with a high risk of transmission

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) Mandated employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks in all

stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’

homes, regardless of vaccination status. Will also ask customers to

wear masks while in stores

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and

extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices

Twitter Inc (NYSE:) Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and

postponed office reopenings to February from September

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions

Salesforce.com (NYSE:) Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its

offices

Walt Disney (NYSE:) Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while

indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all

salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its

sites be fully vaccinated

Verizon (NYSE:) Requires all U.S employees to wear a mask while

Communications Inc indoors. Retail staff to wear face coverings when on the store

floor.

AT & T Inc Employees who come in to work locations in areas with

high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 are required to wear

face masks regardless of vaccination status. Management employees

need to be vaccinated before entering a work location.

LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices

gradually reopen

U.S. automakers General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Stellantis NV to reinstate the

wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses,

regardless of vaccination status

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) Mandated all U.S.-based office workers to be vaccinated, and all

customers and staff to wear masks inside its U.S. restaurants in

areas with high or substantial transmission

New York Stock Exchange Anyone accessing its trading floor at 11 Wall Street needs to be

fully vaccinated

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York

offices if not fully vaccinated

Jefferies (NYSE:) Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and

events hosted outside offices

Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and

pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:) Mandated full vaccination for its workforce

Gap Inc (NYSE:) Employees entering its office buildings in Bay Area, New York, and

Albuquerque hubs must show proof of vaccination starting Sept. 7

Kohls Corp Employees in counties with high risk of transmission need to wear

masks while in store

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) All employees to wear a face mask or covering in all CVS health

worksites

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) All its employees and contractors in the United States need to be

vaccinated

Pfizer (NYSE:) inc All U.S. employees and contractors must get vaccinated or

participate in weekly COVID-19 testing

Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc All U.S. employees will require vaccinations against

COVID-19 from October. The company said it would make religious or

medical exemptions on an individual basis.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) All employees, vendors and guests will be required to show proof of

COVID-19 vaccination to enter company’s U.S. buildings

United Airlines Inc Mandated all its U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated

against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices

in some cities required to be vaccinated

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) Mandated masks for employees in U.S. offices regardless of their

vaccination status

Centene (NYSE:) Corp All employees will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo

regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks at all times while in company

offices

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) Reintroduced mask mandates for employees, suppliers and visitors to

the company’s facilities regardless of their vaccination status

Deere (NYSE:) & Co Mandated masks for employees, suppliers, and visitors to its

facilities regardless of their vaccination status