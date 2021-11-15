Factbox-Key moments from closing arguments in Rittenhouse murder trial By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse, Wisconsin, U.S. November 15, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS



KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) -Closing arguments that began on Monday capped nearly two weeks of at times tense court proceedings in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with murdering two men and wounding another during racial justice protests in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha last year.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Rittenhouse each get 2-1/2 hours to present the jury with opposing narratives about Rittenhouse’s actions in a case that has polarized the United States.

Here are some key quotes and moments from the prosecution’s closing arguments. The defense will make its case later today.

PROSECUTION:

– Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told the jury, “This is a case in which a 17-year-old teenager killed two unarmed men and severely wounded a third person with an AR-15,” he said. “This isn’t a situation where he was protecting his home or his family. He killed people after traveling here from Antioch, Illinois, and staying out after a citywide curfew.”

– “So when we think about the defendant, I’d like you to consider as you think about this case, what his true motivations were. Was this a situation where he sincerely cared about Car Source even though he’d never heard of it, never bought anything there?” Binger told the jury. “Was he genuinely interested in helping people? He ran around with an AR-15 all night and lied about being an EMT. Does that suggest to you that he genuinely is there to help?”

– “I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.

– Binger argued that Rittenhouse provoked one of the two men he shot and killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, by raising his rifle. “That is what provokes this entire incident,” he told jurors. “If you are the one who is threatening others, you lose the right to self-defense.”

– Binger argued that Rittenhouse once again lied about the events when he is heard saying in a video from the night that Rosenbaum had pulled a gun. “Joseph Rosenbaum didn’t have a gun, the defendant knew he didn’t have a gun,” he said. “The defendant is lying to save his own skin instead of going and trying to help the person that he has just shot and killed.”

– “And these folks that are coming at him… they’re not a credible, imminent threat to his life. They are trying to stop an active shooter, and they have a right to do so,” the prosecutor argued, saying Rittenhouse provoked the events.

– After shooting and killing Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, “The defendant walks away… like he’s some sort of hero in a Western,” Binger told the jury.

– Binger called Rittenhouse a “fraud” for claiming that he was there as a medic to provide first aid. “This AR-15 is completely incompatible with the role of a medic,” Binger said, noting the rifle was loaded with full metal jacket bullets, which are designed to penetrate their target.

– Binger showed the jury a graphic image of Grosskreutz with a large chunk of his right arm missing, having been blown off by bullet shot at close range from Rittenhouse’s rifle. “When you fire an AR-15 at someone from close range, this is what it looks like,” Binger said. “Let’s not flinch away from this.”