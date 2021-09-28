Factbox-Hiring for holiday season in tightening U.S. labor market By Reuters

(Reuters) – Retailers, restaurants and providers of delivery services are scrambling to hire and retain workers ahead of the all-important holiday season as they wrestle with a tight U.S. labor market.
While some are offering more work hours to existing employees to ensure their stores are sufficiently staffed during the festive season, others are handing out hefty bonuses to new workers. The holiday season is the busiest shopping period of the year, accounting for the bulk of the retail industry’s annual sales.
Here is a list of holiday staffing plans from U.S. companies:
Company Hiring plans – 2020 2019 Main hiring
2021 depts/2021
incentives
1-800-Flowe More than More than More than Across gourmet foods
rs.Com Inc 10,000 10,000 8,000 and gifting brands
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) 125,000 U.S. 100,000 U.S. N/A Hiring to help run
Inc warehouse and workers, U.S. logistics
transportation including in facilities; raised
workers, over warehouses, on minimum wage to over
55,000 tech top of 33,000 $18 an hour
and corporate corporate,
jobs globally tech workers
Dick’s Up to 10,000 Up to 9,000 8,000 Stores and
Sporting distribution centers
Goods
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) About 35,000 More than More than Hiring https://bwnews.pr/39EVrpd
Inc 25,000 25,000 store managers,
assistant store
managers and
distribution center
leaders; $1,000
sign-on bonus https://
for some
distribution centers
workers
FedEx Corp (NYSE:) 90,000 More than 55,000 Package handlers,
70,000 operations managers
and couriers
Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:) About 90,000 About 90,000 90,000 Stores, distribution
centers and
e-commerce
fulfillment centers;
holiday season
bonuses ranging from
$100-$400 for some
workers
Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) About 76,000 25,000 80,000 Stores, call
centers, warehouses,
and fulfillment
centers
Michaels Over 20,000 Over 16,000 About Across U.S. and
Cos Inc 15,000 Canada stores and
distribution centers
Party City Nearly 17,000 About 20,000 About Party City stores
Holdco Inc 25,000 and Halloween City
pop-up locations
Target Corp (NYSE:) 100,000 On par with More than Offering more work
2019 130,000 hours to existing
employees; tripling
the number of store
fulfillment expert
roles over the last
two years
United Over 100,000 Over 100,000 100,000 Package handlers and
Parcel drivers; eligible
Service Inc seasonal employees
who are students can
earn up to $1,300
toward college
expenses
Walmart (NYSE:) Inc 20,000 20,000 N/A Freight handlers and
permanent seasonal lift drivers at
supply chain workers in distribution
workers online centers, fulfillment
fulfillment centers and
centers transportation
offices; minimum
wage raised to
$16.40 per hour,
with Sam’s Club
boosting it to $15
per hour