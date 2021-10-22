Factbox-China Evergrande’s bond coupon payments through April 2022 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Security personnel keep watch at an entrance to the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group on Friday confounded market expectations that it would formally default this weekend, supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond before the expiration of a 30-day grace period on Oct. 23.

Evergrande missed coupon payments totalling nearly $280 million on its dollar bonds on Sept. 23, Sept. 29 and Oct. 11, beginning 30-day grace periods for each.

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it still faces coupon payments on its offshore bonds totalling nearly $340 million between Nov. 1 and Dec. 28, on top of $195 million in outstanding missed payments.

Evergrande’s next payment deadline is Oct. 29 with the expiration of the 30-day grace period on its Sept. 29 coupon.

Following is a list of upcoming U.S. and Hong Kong dollar bond coupon payment due dates for Evergrande and its units from Nov. 1 through April 2022:

Bond Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

Scenery $645 mln Nov. 6, $41.93

Journey 13% 2021 mln

Nov. 2022

Scenery $590 mln Nov. 6, $40.56

Journey 13.75% 2021 mln

Nov. 2023

China $1.34 bln Dec. 28, $50.43

Evergrande 2021 mln

7.5% June 2023

China $4.68 bln Dec. 28, $204.77

Evergrande 2021 mln

8.75% June

2025

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $57.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

11.5% Jan.

2023

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $60 mln

Evergrande 12% 2022

Jan. 2024

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $115 mln

Journey 11.5% 2022

Oct. 2022

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $120 mln

Journey 12% 2022

Oct. 2023

China HK$81 mln Feb. 14, HK$1.72

Evergrande 2022 mln

4.25% Feb.

2023

China $2.025 bln Mar. 23, $83.53

Evergrande 2022 mln (at

8.25% March maturity)

2022

China $1 bln Mar. 29, $47.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

9.5% March

2024

China $1.45 bln Apr. 11, $68.88

Evergrande 2022 mln (at

9.5% April maturity)

2022

China $850 mln Apr. 11, $42.5 mln

Evergrande 10% 2022

April 2023

China $700 mln Apr. 11, $36.75

Evergrande 2022 mln

10.5% April

2024