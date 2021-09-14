Factbox-Boeing’s latest commercial jet market forecast By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – Here are the highlights of Boeing (NYSE:)’s annual Commercial Market Outlook (2021-2040) released on Tuesday, compared with the two previous editions.
20-YEAR FORECAST
Publication date: 2019 2020 2021
Traffic 4.6% 4.0% 4.0%
GDP 2.7% 2.5% 2.7%
Starting Fleet 25,830 25,900 25,900*
Deliveries 44,040 43,110 43,610
Regional 2,240 2,430 2,390
Single-aisle 32,420 32,270 32,660
Wide-body 8,340 7,480 7,670
Freighter 1,040 930 890
Closing Fleet 50,660 48,400 49,405
* 2019 starting fleet
10-YEAR FORECAST
Publication date: 2019 2020 2021
Deliveries 20,550 18,350 19,330
