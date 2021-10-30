Facedrive Announces Retirement of Director

Article content TORONTO — Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announces that Paul Zed will be retiring from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) effective October 30, 2021. “It has been a genuine pleasure to meet so many new people interested in technology and the emerging gig economy despite the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” said Paul Zed. “The organization should be congratulated for building the business against such a difficult global health crisis.”

"We would like to thank Mr. Zed for his dedication, advice and contributions to the Company throughout his term as a member of Facedrive's Board of Directors. We are proud to have had Mr. Zed play a significant role in the Company's development," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO and a Director at Facedrive. The Company is in the process of reviewing potential replacements for Mr. Zed as a member of its Board of Directors.