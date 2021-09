Article content

Facebook Inc’s Mike Schroepfer said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the company’s chief technology officer.

Schroepfer said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/schrep/posts/10159715842464443 that Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR technology at the social media company, will transition into the role in 2022. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)