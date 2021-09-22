Facebook’s technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

Article content Longtime Facebook executive Mike Schroepfer said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the company’s chief technology officer. Schroepfer said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/schrep/posts/10159715842464443 that veteran leader Andrew Bosworth, who heads up the social media company’s augmented reality and virtual reality efforts, including products like its Oculus Quest VR headset, will take over the role in 2022. Schroepfer, who is known as “Schrep” and spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to a part-time role as the company’s first Senior Fellow sometime next year.

Article content Bosworth, or “Boz,” created Facebook’s AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020. “As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition a few other groups will join Boz’s team as well,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees that was posted on Facebook’s blog. “This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I’m excited about the future of this work under Boz’s leadership,” he said, referring to the Silicon Valley idea of shared spaces that merge the digital and physical worlds and can be accessed through different devices.