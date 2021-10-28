Facebook’s safety head tells UK lawmakers it does not amplify hate

Article content LONDON — Facebook Inc’s https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 algorithms demote rather than promote polarizing content, its global head of safety told British lawmakers on Thursday, adding that the U.S. company would welcome effective government regulation. Governments in Europe and the United States are grappling with regulating social media platforms to reduce the spread of harmful content, particularly for young users.

Article content Britain is leading the charge by bringing forward laws that could fine social media companies up to 10% of their turnover if they fail to remove or limit the spread of illegal content. Secondary legislation that would make company directors liable could be proposed if the measures do not work. Facebook https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-asks-employees-preserve-internal-documents-legal-inquiries-2021-10-27 whistleblower Frances Haugen https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-sees-safety-cost-whistleblower-says-2021-10-25 told the same committee of lawmakers on Monday that Facebook’s algorithms pushed extreme and divisive content to users. Facebook’s Antigone Davis denied the charge.