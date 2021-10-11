Facebook’s oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen By Reuters

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.
Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram’s harm to teenage girls.
