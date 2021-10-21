Facebook’s oversight board demands more transparency

Article content

Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board demanded more transparency from the social media giant on Thursday, following a series of media reports that exposed loopholes at the company.

The board said https://oversightboard.com/news/215139350722703-oversight-board-demands-more-transparency-from-facebook it would publish a transparency report as soon as possible after each quarter ends and annual reports to provide qualitative assessment on whether its recommendations were implemented. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)