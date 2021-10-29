Facebook’s New “Metaverse” Will Allow Users To Create Virtual Worlds With Customizable Avatars, Homes And Teleportation

Roommates, I think the Matrix predicted this one! Earlier today, news dropped that Facebook changed the name its momma gave it and is officially going by “Meta,” but we spoke with reps at Meta and they said we’re going to see a whole lot more than a name change— the metaverse will consist of a 3D world complete with virtual avatars, customizable homes, teleportation, gaming, fitness and parties.

“You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet,” Mark Zuckerberg recently said, “where instead of just viewing content—you are in it.”

Some of the ways we can expect our online world to change are with: “Horizon worlds,” where users can “teleport” to any surprise party or concert in the world with their friends, “Horizon Workrooms,” which virtually reconnects teams who work remotely, and features where you can move through time and space to study ancient civilizations or other planets from “up close.”

For Meta users who are about their coin, the metaverse economy allows business owners to host virtual events and sell products in this new world. Vishal Shah, Head of Metaverse at Facebook Reality Labs brought Jackie Aina into —— a life-like butterfly room dedicated to her Frvrv Mood candle display. This is just one way creators can capitalize on this new reality.

Zuckerberg explained in the live unveiling of Meta that these developments are unfolding overtime, as virtual reality headsets aren’t common in many households yet. Reps at Facebook— I mean Meta— say that some of this technology could manifest as much as 5-10 years down the line.

Roommates, are ya’ll ready for things on social media to get really real?

