Seventeen years after launching Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new corporate name, ‘Meta’. In an attempt to restore the company’s public image, Zuckerberg said the name change will make way for the new brand, which emphasizes Facebook’s contributions to the tech world.

According to NPR, the Facebook app we all know and love will keep its name, but will be branded under Meta to elevate the company from a social media platform to a driving force in technological innovation.

“It’s time to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything we do,” Zuckerberg said. “From now on we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first. Building our social media apps will always be a important focus for us,” he said. “But right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future.”

Zuckerberg said the metaverse is the next computing platform that people will dedicate their time, money and attention to in the next few years, and wants Meta to play a big role in turning the innovation into a thriving business.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, the term ‘metaverse’ refers to virtual spaces where people can play games, attend concerts and meetings, and even purchase various Digital goods and services. While the Facebook app already encompasses many of these features, Zuckerberg said he wants to take things to the next level.

What could that next level be? Well, Zuckerberg demonstrated one of his many ideas in a video presentation, which showed the Facebook CEO riding a virtual reality electric hydrofoil, fencing with a hologram and walking through a 3D-image of his home.

Zuck did not specify when the rebranding would take effect.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Facebook’s New Corporate Name Is ‘Meta’ (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.