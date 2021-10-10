Facebook’s Diem has global ambitions By Cointelegraph





The year 2021 seems to be a big year for the blockchain world as several projects, such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and centralized decentralized finance exchanges (CeDeFis), are taking the central stage. Also at the forefront is Facebook’s Libra.

Not too long ago, the media was rife with the news that the world’s largest social media network was developing plans for a global digital currency. Then, after a while, it looked like Facebook (NASDAQ:) shelved plans for it. Disputes with regulators around the globe had a hand in delaying and redirecting Facebook’s plans a bit. Instead of backing out, Facebook decided to strategize and launch a “different” global digital currency later in 2021, after rebranding the project to Diem.

1. A reliable blockchain technological foundation

2. Novi digital wallet

3. The coin

1. Remittance

2. E-commerce

3. Cross-border payments

4. Governance

Michael J. Garbade is the co-founder and CEO of Education Ecosystem. He is a serial tech entrepreneur who formerly worked at Amazon (NASDAQ:), General Electric (NYSE:), Rebate Networks, Photobucket and Unicredit (MI:) Group. Garbade has experience working in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph