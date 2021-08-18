Facebook’s David Marcus calls for “fair shot” at crypto payments By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Facebook’s David Marcus calls for “fair shot” at crypto payments

In a newly published Medium piece titled “Good stablecoins, a protocol for money, and digital wallets: the formula to fix our broken payment system”, Facebook’s crypto pioneer David Marcus shared his views on topics of economic inequality, regulatory challenges and Novi’s proposed stablecoin solution. Marcus has spent the last couple of years building Diem’s crypto wallet Novi – a interoperable digital wallet designed to integrate with the Diem payment system. It is meant to enable individuals and businesses worldwide to transfer money with ease, revolutionizing the age-old financial payments system once and for all. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph