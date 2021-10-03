Facebook whistleblower reveals identity ahead of Senate hearing

Article content

A former Facebook Inc employee revealed herself on Sunday as the whistleblower who leaked a trove of internal company research that served as the basis of a Wall Street Journal investigative series.

The move led to a Senate hearing and a new wave of criticism over the negative impact of the social media giant’s apps.

Frances Haugen appeared on Sunday on TV program “60 Minutes.” She will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday in a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online,” about the company’s research into Instagram’s effect on the mental health of young users. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)