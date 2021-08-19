Facebook To Launch ‘Novi’ Digital Wallet Soon By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Facebook To Launch ‘Novi’ Digital Wallet Soon



A Facebook (NASDAQ:) memo states that it is ready to present the Novi digital wallet soon.

This service will offer free person-to-person payments both nationally and worldwide.

The best feature of this project is cheaper merchant payments, benefiting businesses.

According to Facebook executive, David Marcus, the social media platform is ready to launch its Novi digital currency wallet.

‘Change is long overdue, it’ll happen one way or another,’he stated in his memo last Wednesday.

Facebook is set to get into the digital wallet space. The digital wallet, Novi, will be integrated into the Facebook app and change the way users see and use it.

Why is This Relevant?

To start, digital wallets are like bank accounts—only, it stores crypto and allows you to acces…

Continue reading on CoinQuora