Facebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony

Article content

Facebook Inc plans to highlight internal research that shows teenage girls felt better after using its Instagram app during a Senate hearing to be held on Thursday, according to the company’s prepared testimony seen by Reuters.

The social media giant has been under fire for the past week after the Wall Street Journal reported internal documents showed Facebook was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of young users.

Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Facebook, will detail the company’s previously announced efforts to better protect kids and teens online, including defaulting users under the age of 16 to private accounts when they join Instagram, according to the testimony.