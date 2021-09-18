Facebook says WSJ allegations are ‘mischaracterizations,’ confer ‘false motives’

Article content Facebook Inc on Saturday slammed a Wall Street Journal series of articles about the social media company’s platform as containing “deliberate mischaracterizations” and said the articles “conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.” The Wall Street Journal, citing a review of internal company documents that included research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management, said that although Facebook researchers have identified “the platform’s ill effects,” the company failed to fix them.

Article content The Wall Street Journal articles say that Facebook exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app, made changes to its algorithm that made the platform “angrier,” and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, writing in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/09/what-the-wall-street-journal-got-wrong, said the Wall Street Journal’s stories “contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.”