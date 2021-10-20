Facebook Is Reportedly Set To Change Its Name In An Effort To Rebrand The Company

#Roommates, it’s been an interesting few weeks for social media platform Facebook, as the massively popular company has dealt with a widespread outage that rocked the Internet and introduced a slate of new anti-harassment and bullying policies. However if new reports prove to be accurate, Facebook is set to undergo a major change that will see the company being called an entirely different name.

@TheVerge exclusively reports, Facebook is planning to permanently change the name of the company as early as next week, according to inside sources with direct knowledge of Facebook practices. Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, will reportedly formally discuss the company name change at Facebook’s annual Connect Conference on October 28th—although there is reportedly a strong possibility that the name could be changed before then. The name change is the first step in the company’s efforts to rebrand itself as being known for more than just social media, while highlighting that Facebook owns an enormous part of the social media landscape courtesy of Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

Apparently, Facebook’s new name is such a heavily-guarded secret, that even employees in senior positions at the company are not currently aware of what it will be. Tech experts have speculated that Facebook could potentially change its name to something involving Horizon—which is the name of an unreleased VR version of a Facebook and Roblox mash-up that has been in development for the last few years. ‘Horizon Worlds’ (the name of the VR app) is what insiders believe could be the top name choice.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly wants to usher in Facebook to the new era of the metaverse, which he previously said is “going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet.” In case you’re unfamiliar, a metaverse is a virtual world people escape to from a dystopian, real world.

Regardless of the timeline, it’s clear that Facebook as we know is definitely about to change.

