Facebook Is Removing Hateful Comments About Lizzo

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The company is apparently continuing to review reports that flag online hate.

By now, we’ve all heard “Rumors,” Lizzo‘s new musical collaboration with Cardi B.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The song and accompanying video — which saw Lizzo and Cardi channeling their inner goddess while singing about gossip and noting ironically that “all the rumors are true” — dropped on Friday.

View this video on YouTube


Lizzo Music / Via youtube.com

Its release marked Lizzo’s first single since the Grammy-winning success of Cuz I Love You in 2019, and “Rumors” quickly climbed to the top of streaming service charts. The track has been streamed on Spotify more than 10 million times as of today.

Despite her latest song’s popularity, Lizzo received hate online after “Rumors” debuted last week. Many of the abusive comments were fatphobic and racist, and it seems like Facebook is now holding itself accountable for some of the social media trolls that shared them.


Hollywood To You / GC Images via Getty Images

The company, which owns its namesake platform as well as Instagram, has reportedly confirmed that it removed hateful posts directed at Lizzo and accounts belonging to trolls responsible for the abuse, according to TMZ.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Facebook also reportedly said that it plans to continue monitoring the situation in case other comments surface in the future. Hate speech, bullying, and harassment violate Facebook’s community guidelines.

Lizzo appeared in an emotional Instagram Live a couple of days ago, where she broke down crying over the hurtful responses to “Rumors.”

It’s a relief to hear that Facebook is, hopefully, taking this incident seriously and committed to doing so consistently moving forward.

