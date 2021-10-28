Facebook is changing its company name to Meta

The change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Article content Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would rebrand as Meta, a name change that comes as the company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The company said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. Zuckerberg unveiled his vision Thursday, saying privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse. Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its social media platforms. The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.” The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. Zuckerberg has increasingly been promoting the idea of Facebook, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, as a “metaverse” company rather than a social media one. Facebook, alarmed by drop in teen usage, left investors in the dark Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return after hours-long global outage affecting thousands of users Facebook knew of Instagram harm to teen mental health, U.S. senators say

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The CEO, speaking during the live-streamed Facebook Connect event, gave examples of privacy and safety controls that would be needed, such as the ability to block someone from appearing in your space in the metaverse. The company gave a slew of updates for its VR and AR products. It said it would this year launch a way for people using its Oculus VR headset to call friends using Facebook Messenger and for people to invite others to a social version of their home, dubbed “Horizon Home,” to talk and play games as avatars. Facebook also said it would introduce a way for Oculus Quest users to use different 2D apps like Slack, Dropbox and Facebook while in this “Horizon Home” VR space. The company, which began a beta test of its virtual meeting spaces “Horizon Workrooms” earlier this year, said it was working on ways of customizing these with company logos and designs and said it would be bringing more work capabilities into consumer Quest devices. It also announced new fitness offerings for Oculus Quest users. © Thomson Reuters 2021

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Software solutions and services to help organizations navigate thousands of grants and incentives, North America-wide.