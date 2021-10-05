Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return after hours-long global outage affecting thousands of users

The apps went dark at around noon Eastern time, in what one website monitoring group said was the largest such failure it had ever seen Photo by Johanna Geron/Reuters illustration

Article content Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at least partially reconnected to the global internet late on Monday afternoon Eastern time, nearly six hours into an outage that paralyzed the social media platform.

Article content Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps went dark at around noon Eastern time, in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had ever seen. Around 5:45 pm ET, some users began to regain partial access to the three apps. The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. “To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it “may take some time to get to 100%.” Shares of Facebook, which has nearly 2 billion daily active users, fell 4.9% on Monday, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks. Shares rose about half a percent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.

Article content Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or how many were affected by the outage. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook tweeted about 30 minutes after the first reports of the outage. One Facebook employee told Reuters that all internal tools were down. Facebook’s response was made much more difficult because employees lost access to some of their own tools in the shutdown, people tracking the matter said. Multiple employees said they had not been told what had gone wrong. The social media giant, which is the second largest digital advertising platform in the world, was losing about $545,000 in U.S. ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.

Article content The estimates were based on total Facebook and Instagram ad spending from major advertising agencies during January to August this year. Downdetector – which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform – showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users. WhatsApp, the social-media giant’s instant messaging platform, was also down for over 35,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users. Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July. Several users using their Facebook credentials to log in to third-party apps such as Pokemon Go and Match Masters were also facing issues. “If your game isn’t running as usual please note that there’s been an issue with Facebook login servers and the moment this gets fixed all will be back to normal,” puzzle game app Match Masters said on its Twitter account. © Thomson Reuters 2021

