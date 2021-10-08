Facebook, Instagram face issues second time this week

Some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Inc confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

Some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.