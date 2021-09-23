Facebook explains content it demotes in news feed in bid for transparency By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc’s F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) on Thursday said it reduces the distribution of certain content including clickbait, posts with “sensationalist” or exaggerated health claims or low-quality videos on its news feed, and outlined its content guidelines as the social media platform faces increased scrutiny over how it displays content to users.

In a blog post, Facebook said it sought to provide clarity on the content it down-ranks in the news feed, which the company said is based in part on feedback from users.

The post comes after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that efforts to change the content algorithm to boost “meaningful social interaction” ended up rewarding posts with outrage or sensationalism.

Facebook said it also demotes content from news publishers that users rate as untrusted in surveys and content posted by pages or accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR