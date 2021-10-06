Facebook, Constellation Brands, Moderna Fall Premarket; Palantir Rises By Investing.com

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.3% and JetBlue (NASDAQ:) stock dropped 2.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stance on both airlines, to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’ in the former’s case and to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ on the latter. The investment bank cited higher price of jet fuel and inflationary non-fuel cost pressures.

Nucor (NYSE:) stock fell 3.1% and United States Steel (NYSE:) (SA:) stock fell 4% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) downgraded its investment stance on both companies, to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’, saying the price of hot-rolled coil steel has been abnormally high in 2021, but that may soon be coming to an end.

Manchester United (NYSE:) stock fell over 12% after the Glazer family, the owners of the English soccer club, offered to sell a stake worth about $186 million, the second disposal this year.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.1%, weighed along with the tech sector as a whole by rising bond yields. The social media giant will also be in focus after whistleblower Frances Haugen accused the company of prioritizing profits over safety in her testimony to Congress.

