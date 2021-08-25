Home Business Facebook considers forming an election commission – NYT

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Facebook Inc has approached

academics and policy experts about forming a commission to

advise it on global election-related matters, the New York Times

reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html

on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya

Soni)

