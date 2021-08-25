Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Facebook Inc has approached
academics and policy experts about forming a commission to
advise it on global election-related matters, the New York Times
reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html
on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)