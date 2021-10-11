Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

Article content SYDNEY — A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up an industry panel to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labeled social media “a coward’s palace” https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

Article content The issue of damaging online posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay license fees https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-idUSKBN2AO099 for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February. The Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), which represents the Australian units of Facebook Inc, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter Inc, said its new misinformation oversight subcommittee showed the industry was willing to self-regulate against damaging posts. The tech giants had already agreed a code of conduct against misinformation, “and we wanted to further strengthen it with independent oversight from experts, and public accountability,” DIGI Managing Director Sunita Bose said in a statement.