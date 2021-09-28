Facebook announces $50M investment fund tasked with developing its virtual metaverse By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Facebook (NASDAQ:) has announced it will allocate $50 million to a two-year fund tasked with beginning work on realizing the firm’s vision for a virtual metaverse.

A Sept. 27 announcement articulates Facebook’s roadmap for building its metaverse, with the funding slated to back “global research and program partners” looking to build out the platform in addition to internal research.