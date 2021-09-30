FAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017.

(Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it will review safety concerns raised by a former Blue Origin employee about billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space company.

Alexandra Abrams, former head of Blue Origin Employee Communications, and 20 other unnamed Blue Origin employees and former employees, said in an essay they had “seen a pattern of decision-making that often prioritizes execution speed and cost reduction over the appropriate resourcing to ensure quality.”

The FAA said Thursday it “takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information.” Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

