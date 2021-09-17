FAA says ground stop for United Airlines lifted By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday a ground stop for United Airlines flights in the United States and Canada was lifted after 45 minutes after being prompted by computer issues at the Chicago-based carrier.

United said in a statement it “experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally”.

The FAA said United initiated a nationwide ground stop for the United States and Canada at 6:45 a.m. EDT and it was lifted at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR