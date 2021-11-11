FAA questions some Boeing appointees expertise for certification tasks By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing (NYSE:) Co that some of its appointees overseeing aircraft certification tasks lack expertise and directed the largest U.S. planemaker to quickly address the issue.
In a Nov. 2 letter seen by Reuters, the FAA told Boeing an oversight review conducted this summer found some appointees lacked required expertise and found some of those Boeing employees performing certification tasks for the agency “are not meeting FAA expectations.”
The air regulator added of 12 recent appointees some “38% struggled to demonstrate an understanding of FAA certification processes.”
