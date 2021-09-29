FAA closes probe into July 11 Virgin Galactic launch By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wedneday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent.
The FAA said it has required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the FAA during flight operations. Virgin Galactic has made the required changes and can return to flight operations, the FAA said.
