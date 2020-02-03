F1 2020: countdown to the return of sport with launches and tests

It is not long before the cars of the new season are revealed and the class of 2020 will test in Barcelona …







Preparations for Formula 1 teams continue to increase by 2020 amid the countdown to car launches and track tests this month.

With only one week to reveal the first of the challengers of the new season, the equipment factories in the United Kingdom and Europe are currently a hive of activity in the middle of work to finish their completely new cars for a few weeks occupied within and off the track.

What are the F1 teams doing?

Although the offseason began in early December, 2020 challengers have been in design and development for much longer.

As Mercedes technical chief James Allision explained: "The car with which we will appear in Melbourne, the first thing we thought was at the end of 2018. The entire 2019 season had not happened, we had not even run our 2019 car .

"That process is long, it begins very gradually, but it comes down to a huge explosion of activity that occurs in the month before Christmas and then in the two or three months we have in the new year before the winter tests."

Those long delivery times mean that, therefore, it is a significant moment when a new car starts & # 39; lights up & # 39; successfully for the first time in the factory, as seen in Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren during the past week, with publications on social networks.

"Together with our Renault colleagues, we successfully started the new car for the first time today. As it is every year, this is an important milestone," team leader Andreas Seidl said when MCL35 was first heard.

"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us in the coming weeks, but it is great to see the commitment within the team and everything will be planned as we continue preparing for the launch of the car and the first test."

Ferrari, which is scheduled to start the & # 39; launch week & # 39; from 2020 on February 11, it reached the same milestone the same day, with teaser images of its release revealed from Maranello.

What are the drivers doing?

Unlike most other athletes, drivers spend little time in their arena of choice, in this case, a race circuit, between the end of one season and the beginning of the next.

World champion Lewis Hamilton, for example, will have spent 74 days off track between the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP and the Mercedes W11 shakedown on February 14 at Silverstone.

But what does leave the stars of F1 is the time to rest at Christmas and then train hard in the New Year, before returning to their respective factories for seats, meetings and then the mandatory sponsor of the new season and Team commitments.

For young drivers like Lando Norris, the opportunity to drive again may not be enough.

"I want to go back to the car, especially this year," the 20-year-old told the McLaren website.

"I was last year, but I was much more nervous at this point in 2019 with all the new things I had to deal with: rules, information, strategies, ways of working, everything really.

"While now I know a lot about these things. I feel more relaxed and not so nervous. Instead of wondering if I'm ready for the first race, this time I know yes and that's why I'm so excited."

So how is the F1 preseason?

This is when and where you will see the class of 2020 presented in the coming weeks …