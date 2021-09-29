Eyewear company Warby Parker valued at over $6 billion after shares climb in debut By Reuters

Home Business Eyewear company Warby Parker valued at over $6 billion after shares climb...

(Reuters) -Shares of Warby Parker Inc jumped 35% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, notching up a valuation of over $6 billion for the eyewear company.

The company’s stock, which went public through a direct listing, opened at $54.05 per share compared with the reference price of $40 per share.

A direct listing lets companies list their stock on exchanges without selling shares, thereby sidestepping a costly and time-consuming initial public offering.

Tiger Global Management, General Catalyst, Baillie Gifford and D1 Capital Partners are investors in Warby. It had confidentially filed for a listing in June.

