EY selects Polygon to scale its enterprise blockchain products on Ethereum By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
EY selects Polygon to scale its enterprise blockchain products on Ethereum

Announced on Monday, EY’s flagship blockchain services including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer will be integrated with Polygon, allowing transactions to be committed to via the sidechain.

EY emphasized that its enterprise clients will have access to increased transaction throughput with predictable fees and settlement times using Polygon.