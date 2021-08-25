Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

Britain’s accounting watchdog on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Ernst & Young LLP and Mark Harvey, the audit engagement partner, over the audit of transport firm Stagecoach Group’s financial statements in 2017.

A financial sanction of 3.5 million pounds has been imposed against EY, the Financial Reporting Council said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)