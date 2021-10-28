Exxon, union meet for 2nd day to discuss Texas refinery lockout

Article content BEAUMONT — Negotiators for Exxon Mobil Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) met on Wednesday for a second day over proposals to end a six-month lockout of hundreds of workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery, a union official said. The two sides discussed a contract proposal that the union, which represents 585 workers locked out of the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and lubricant oil plant, put forward in a meeting on Tuesday, said Bryan Gross, USW International representative.

Article content An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available. The union also presented a proposed return-to-work agreement on the rules that would govern Exxon and the USW once the lockout ends and workers begin re-entering the refinery, a statement from USW Local 13-243 said. “As always, the union is prepared to meet the company in the middle to get a deal done,” the statement said. Since negotiations began after the contract expired in February, Exxon has insisted on proposals that would eliminate job seniority, which gives employees a say in job assignments. The USW has refused to surrender seniority, saying it helps assure the most experienced workers operate refining units. Wednesday’s meeting is the second since workers rejected Exxon’s contract proposal on Oct. 19 in a vote by secret ballot.