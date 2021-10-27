Exxon, union meet for 2nd day to discuss Texas refinery lockout -official

Article content

BEAUMONT — Negotiators for Exxon Mobil Corp and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 13-243 met on Wednesday, the second day in a row, to discuss proposals to end a six-month lockout of hundreds of workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said a union official.

The two sides discussed a contract proposal that the union, which represents 585 workers locked out of the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and lubricant oil plant, put forward in a meeting on Tuesday, said Bryan Gross, USW International representative. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)