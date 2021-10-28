Exxon, union fail to end Texas refinery lockout after second day of meetings

Article content BEAUMONT — Negotiators for Exxon Mobil Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) met on Wednesday for a second day without coming to an agreement to end a six-month lockout of hundreds of workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery. The two sides discussed a proposal the union put forward in a meeting on Tuesday, said Bryan Gross, USW International representative. The union represents 585 hourly workers at the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and lubricant oil plant.

Article content Exxon on Wednesday offered an additional paid holiday to its existing proposal while rejecting USW requests, the company said in a web posting. Another meeting is being scheduled, Exxon said. “Unfortunately, we are no closer to an agreement today than at any other point in the last nine months,” Exxon said. The union also presented a proposed return-to-work agreement for when a deal is reached and the lockout ends, Exxon and USW Local 13-243 said. “As always, the union is prepared to meet the company in the middle to get a deal done,” the union said. Since negotiations began early this year, Exxon has said it wants to eliminate job bidding by seniority. The USW has refused, saying seniority helps assure the most experienced workers operate units.