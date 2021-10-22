Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

Article content

HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday.

Last year, Exxon announced a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion.

Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands, Texas, will be relocated to the main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said. Bloomberg first reported the news.