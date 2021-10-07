Exxon Mobil raises resource estimate from Stabroek Block

Article content

Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it increased its estimate for discovered recoverable resource at the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana by 1 billion to about 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels, as it develops a new major oil and gas find.

The oil and gas major operates the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block as part of a consortium that includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd.

Exxon said the updated resource estimate includes a new discovery at the Cataback-1 well, which brings the total significant discoveries to more than 20 within the Stabroek Block.

“We continue to see multi-billion barrels of additional exploration potential remaining on the block,” John Hess, Chief Executive Officer of Hess, said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)