Exxon Mobil Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Exxon Mobil announced earnings per share of $1.58 on revenue of $73.79B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $71.02B.

Exxon Mobil shares are up 56% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.47% from its 52 week high of $65.94 set on October 26. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 19.54% from the start of the year.

Exxon Mobil shares gained 1.38% in pre-market trade following the report.

Exxon Mobil follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Exxon Mobil’s report follows an earnings beat by Chevron on Friday, who reported EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $44.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.21 on revenue of $40.27B.

Royal Dutch Shell B ADR had missed expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $60.04B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $61.17B.

