Exxon expects higher gas, oil prices to boost quarterly earnings by up to $1.5 bln

HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil Corp signaled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter.

Oil prices are up 52% this year and natural gas prices in the United States have more than doubled as demand has recovered as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. oil producer reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Sabrina Valle in Houston Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)