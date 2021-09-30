Exxon expects higher gas, oil prices to boost quarterly earnings by up to $1.5 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo



HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp signalled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter.

Oil prices are up 52% this year and prices in the United States have more than doubled as demand has recovered as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. oil producer reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29.