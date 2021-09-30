Exxon expects higher gas, oil prices to boost quarterly earnings by up to $1.5 billion By Reuters

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp signalled on Thursday that higher oil and gas prices would boost third-quarter earnings by as much as $1.5 billion over the second quarter.
Oil prices are up 52% this year and prices in the United States have more than doubled as demand has recovered as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. oil producer reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.