Exxon discusses new terms with union representing locked-out Texas refinery workers

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Saturday it and the United Steelworkers union, the union representing workers locked out of a Texas refinery, discussed terms of a proposed labor contract.

Exxon said it provided clarifications to its latest proposal and rejected the union’s proposed changes to that offer, saying they would raise its costs.

“Union provided a one-pager with 24 proposed items they requested be included in our offer … the majority of the items increase cost to the Company, and as we told the Union, we are not interested in including them in our offer,” Exxon said.