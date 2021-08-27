‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida knocks out more oil than Katrina

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HOUSTON — U.S. oil and gas companies on Friday cut more than 1.6 million barrels of oil production as a major storm churned toward oilfields that provide 17% of the nation’s oil production. Production cutbacks ahead of Hurricane Ida exceed those during 2005’s devastating Katrina Ida barreled into Cuba on Friday after intensifying into a hurricane with 85 mile per hour (130 kph) winds, according to the National Hurricane Center https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents (NHC). It could become “an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” and threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast “catastrophic wind damage,” the NHC said.

Article content Top Gulf of Mexico oil producer Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it suspended production at seven offshore platforms and two processing plants onshore. BP Plc stopped work at four platforms. Both said they were evacuating offshore workers. Chevron Corp. said it was shutting in production at its six Gulf of Mexico platforms and evacuating all workers. BHP and Equinor pulled workers from offshore facilities, spokespeople said. Oil companies had shut 59% of Gulf oil production and 49% of natural gas output, according to the U.S. offshore regulator. A total of 90 offshore facilities were evacuated and 11 drilling vessels moved out of harm’s way. “This could be comparable to hurricanes Laura and Harvey, as far as intensity goes,” said Joe Bastardi, chief forecaster with Weatherbell Analytics, referring to two hurricanes with winds of at least 130 mph (209 kph). “In the worst-case scenario it could go as high as a category 5,” he said.