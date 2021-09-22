‘Extreme fear’ as Bitcoin falls below $40K … and then bounces By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
‘Extreme fear’ as Bitcoin falls below $40K … and then bounces

The price of has slumped below $40,000 for the first time in six weeks.

The slide took place near the close of the day on Sept. 21, with BTC prices having drawn down by 16% from nearly $47,300 at the start of the day, to tag a local low of $39,650 at roughly 9pm UTC. The move marked a 25% retracement from BTC’s local highs above $50,000 on Sept. 7.