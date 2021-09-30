extractX Ltd. Announces Spin-off of Ownership in lhivelive Inc. and Settlement of Certain Liabilities

As contemplated in the Amalgamation Agreement (the “ Agreement ”) to be signed by extractX Incorporated, 12491613 Canada Inc. and the Company, on October 1, 2021 the Company will spin off its ownership and investment in lhivelive Inc. (“ihl”) to its existing shareholders (as of today there are 937,533 shares outstanding post-Consolidation) who in turn will exchange their individual interest in the note receivable owing for common shares of ihl. The Company created a security entitling its holders to these assets and is treating this transaction as a dividend of that Company security. An independent valuation of ihl determined the value of the Company interest in ihl (the 1,099,131 ihl common shares and the $1,245,971 note receivable) to be $4,361,187. Individual information will be provided to shareholders.

NIAGARA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — extractX Ltd. (formerly Tri-Media Integrated Marketing Technologies Inc.) (the “ Company “), today announced the spin-off of its ownership in lhivelive Inc. and the settlement of certain liabilities.

Additionally, As contemplated in the Agreement, on October 1, 2021 the Company is settling certain liabilities by the issue of common shares (post-Consolidation and after the payment of the dividend of the lhivelive Inc. interest to the Company’s shareholders). The Company will issue today 399,271 common shares to settle $37,500 of accounts payable, $60,000 of accrued Board of Directors fees, $276,008 of an amount owing to an individual shareholder and $25,763 of an amount owing to a corporate shareholder.

